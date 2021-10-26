|
Xoom collaborates with Thunes to expand global reach

Tuesday 26 October 2021

Xoom, Paypal’s digital remittance service, has partnered with Singapore-based fintech Thunes to enable Xoom’s customers in North America and the UK to send remittances to mobile wallets.

Through this collaboration, Thunes allows Xoom to further expand its existing reach, using Thunes’ global network and payment capabilities to offer payments for new corridors. This strategic collaboration builds on Thunes’ relationship with PayPal that began with an initiative in 2018, which enabled Kenyans to move money between M-Pesa and PayPal, a service exclusively powered by Thunes.

According to the press release, despite the global adoption of digital payments, local payment preferences are fragmented and global payments interoperability continues to be a challenge. In emerging markets, consumers increasingly choose to pay with mobile or digital wallets. 

Thunes will enable payments for Xoom in several countries around the world, such as the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Ghana, Senegal, and more.


