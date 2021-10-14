|
Worldnet obtains certification from Ingenico's Self series

Friday 15 October 2021 15:05 CET | News

US-based omnichannel payment solution provider Worldnet Payments has completed a Level III EMV and Contactless certification of the Self Series from Ingenico, a Worldline brand.

The Self devices allow merchants to process payment in different formats including contactless, magstripe, and smartcard. They also offer cameras, barcode readers, color displays, and advanced features. The devices covered by this EMV certification include the Self/2000, Self/4000, and Self/5000.  This augments Worldnet's omnichannel solutions, which support unattended, in-store, online, and mobile payments.

Worldnet Payments is a provider of integrated payments solutions in the self-service space in North America and Europe. It partners with 65+ processors and acquires to give customers the ultimate flexibility in implementing a payment solution with the most engaging POS devices on the self-service market.


