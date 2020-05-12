Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

WeChat launches 'payment points', personal credit score for consumers

Tuesday 12 May 2020 14:31 CET | News

China-based messaging, social media and mobile payment app WeChat has launched ‘payment points’, a personal credit rating for consumers.

According to Asian Times Financial, the ‘payment points’ will be calculated by an AI system based on consumers' personal and credit records, including habits and other factors that constitute users’ credibility. WeChat will give users a ‘trust’ value, as a high ‘payments points’ score will indicate a ‘deep understanding’ of users, while the company will be able to nominate users as trustworthy, or not.

WeChat believes its ‘payment points’ might build a personal information credit system, performing a similar function to personal credit rating systems such as Equifax. Therefore, small commercial institutions, including banks, can choose the credit report for personal credit evaluation, the company’s officials stated.

However, the introduction of 'payment points' is likely to bring some risks, as using them means that WeChat can access users’ personal real name information and detailed payment information. Consequently, in terms of personal privacy and property security, some people are sceptical about the new system.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: WeChat, product launch, payment points, China, personal credit rating, payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like