Vivid expands top-up function

Vivid users will be able to top up their pockets with Apple Pay, Google Pay as well as credit and debit cards in real time and have the money directly at their disposal. This should enable new users in particular to top up money on Vivid immediately after verification in order to pay with the virtual cards or to invest in stocks, ETFs or in cryptocurrencies. To use the function, users must enter the card number of the Visa or Mastercard, the expiry date and the security code and confirm the payment. In addition, users can save the card for future top-ups. The PSD2's strong customer authentication policy is incorporated in the app.
With Apple Pay and Google Pay, users must select the card already stored in the respective wallet and confirm it with the device code, fingerprint, TouchID or FaceID and the money will appear directly in the selected pocket. Real-time top-ups are free for all customers and Vivid users may deposit up to EUR 1000 when topping up their cards for the first time. After this, users with the standard subscription may charge up to EUR 200 per month in real time, and customers with the Prime subscription up to EUR 1000. The minimum amount that must be transferred to Vivid per top-up is EUR 100.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions