News

Vivid expands top-up function

Friday 23 July 2021 15:07 CET | News

Germany-based banking and investment platform Vivid Money has announced adding additional payment options to its top-up function.

Vivid users will be able to top up their pockets with Apple Pay, Google Pay as well as credit and debit cards in real time and have the money directly at their disposal. This should enable new users in particular to top up money on Vivid immediately after verification in order to pay with the virtual cards or to invest in stocks, ETFs or in cryptocurrencies. To use the function, users must enter the card number of the Visa or Mastercard, the expiry date and the security code and confirm the payment. In addition, users can save the card for future top-ups. The PSD2's strong customer authentication policy is incorporated in the app.

With Apple Pay and Google Pay, users must select the card already stored in the respective wallet and confirm it with the device code, fingerprint, TouchID or FaceID and the money will appear directly in the selected pocket. Real-time top-ups are free for all customers and Vivid users may deposit up to EUR 1000 when topping up their cards for the first time. After this, users with the standard subscription may charge up to EUR 200 per month in real time, and customers with the Prime subscription up to EUR 1000. The minimum amount that must be transferred to Vivid per top-up is EUR 100.


Keywords: product upgrade, payment processing, e-wallet, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
