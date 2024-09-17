Subscribe
Viva.com expands its partnership with Alipay+

Tuesday 17 September 2024 10:37 CET | News

Viva.com has expanded its collaboration with Alipay+, a cross-border mobile payments and digitalisation technology platform.

 

The partnership allows European merchants to accept payments from 15 different e-wallets, expanding options for customers using various mobile payment methods. Through this agreement, tourists from countries in Asia can now use their preferred e-wallets when making purchases at businesses across Europe. The payment process is designed to be secure and convenient, and visitors can also access merchant promotions via Alipay+. 

More payment options for European merchants 

Viva.com provides payment solutions for businesses in sectors such as travel, retail, hospitality, and transportation. With this expanded partnership, merchants can now access over 40 payment methods, including Alipay+. The company’s ‘Tap on Any Device’ technology enables mobile devices, desktops, smart interactive systems, and self-checkout machines to function as payment terminals. This allows businesses to accept payments through contactless, chip & PIN, and QR code methods, helping to streamline the checkout process. 

The integration of Alipay+ with Viva.com’s in-person payments platform is already operational across the 24 European markets in which Viva.com operates. Merchants who previously accepted payments via Alipay are automatically eligible to use Alipay+.

 

Other developments from Viva.com

In June 2024 Viva.com partnered with BLIK to further expand the European commerce network, accommodating Poles’ preferred payment method. Following this partnership, BLIK became a local payment method that Viva.com establishes direct connectivity with, providing full oversight of the payment value chain, accelerated transactions, cost savings, and superior merchant support. Viva.com’s extensive line-up of payment methods includes over 40 options, featuring all major international card schemes, direct connectivity to additional domestic card schemes, and alternative payment methods. 

In May 2024, Viva.com announced a partnership with Satispay to expand alternative payment options for merchants in Italy, France, and Luxembourg. Following this announcement, both Viva.com and Satispay focused on eliminating the barriers between the physical and online shopping experience for traders and customers.


Keywords: partnership, digital payments, digital wallet, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Alipay+, Viva.com
Countries: Europe
