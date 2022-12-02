Subscribe
UPI to enable UnionPay QR payments for ZeroPay merchants

Friday 2 December 2022 12:12 CET | News

China-based UnionPay International (UPI) has partnered with the Korea Easy Payment Foundation and BC Card to enable UnionPay QR code payments for ZeroPay merchants.

 

Through this partnership UnionPay cardholders that visit the country will have the option of carrying out QR payments with their UnionPay app at merchants who accept ZeroPay, a local mobile payment service in South Korea. In the future, the offering is set to be extended to more e-wallets that support UnionPay cards’ enrolment.

UnionPay’s reach in South Korea and further partnership details

As per information provided in the press release, UnionPay has been gaining traction as a payment brand within the industry for both merchants and consumers due to its refining acceptance network and its growing capabilities to service local consumers. As of now, almost all merchants in the region accept UnionPay cards. 

The continuously optimising card usage environment is believed to not only offer an improved payment experience for UnionPay cardholders that are visiting the country, but also to attract a growing number of residents in applying for and using UnionPay cards. Up until this point, in South Korea there have been 50 million cards issued and building on this, UPI collaborated with organisations of the likes of KB Card, Shinhan Card, Hana Card, Nonghyup Bank, Danal, and Tmoney to enable UnionPay mobile payment services in local wallets. Due to this, consumers are required only to link or apply for UnionPay cards in these local wallets to be able to benefit from easy payments at merchants around the globe accepting UnionPay mobile payments.
 

A local wallet product operated by the Korea Easy Payment Foundation, ZeroPay covers an extensive number of small and medium-sized merchants in South Korea. Following this collaboration, UnionPay’s services coverage in the country is believed to be further improved, enabling merchants to offer increasingly convenient contactless payment solutions for inbound consumers and to enhance their capabilities to serve international business travellers. 

UnionPay company information and 2022 developments

As of now, the Union Pay acceptance network is extended to 181 countries and regions, with more than a half accepting UnionPay mobile payments. Furthermore, UnionPay cards have been issued in over 70 countries and regions outside of its China-based headquarters, 30 of which have launched more than 140 Union-Pay powered e-wallet products, including the UnionPay app.

In June 2022, UnionPay partnered with UAE-based PayBy looking to build a cashless ecosystem and promote financial inclusion in the region. As part of the collaboration, PayBay users were enabled to use their UnionPay virtual cards located within the app at more than 222,000 merchant terminals accepting QR code and NFC contactless services in the UAE. Furthermore, residents were given the option of using UnionPay cards to complete daily transactions. 

Earlier in January of the same year, Union Pay International announced a strategic commercial partnership with Bancstac, a payment technology platform and PCI DSS Level 1 certified payment processor, which allowed UnionPay to benefit from online payment capabilities.

