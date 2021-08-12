|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TreviPay launches mobile app for B2B customers

Thursday 12 August 2021 13:58 CET | News

US-based fintech TreviPay has announced the release of its one-click mobile payments app for B2B buyers. 

The TreviPay mobile app is meant to allow merchants to offer a mobile app payment experience to their pre-approved B2B credit customers. The app allows buyers to access their buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)/trade financing in-store via an intuitive mobile app, eliminating the need and fraud risk of issuing multiple credit cards to numerous purchasers within the organization. Additionally, merchants can offer instant, digital invoicing within the app to provide their B2B buyers with a simpler experience versus paper receipts and manual invoicing.

In one click, B2B customers can access their pre-authorised credit line by generating a unique code to be scanned at point-of-sale. Purchase details/terms are then stored in the app's convenient purchase history and sent directly to the buyers' company, offering buyers the same immediate gratification as a contactless B2C transaction.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, product launch, B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like