News

Transact Campus meets students' needs by launching Transact Mobile Credential

Friday 15 May 2020 14:42 CET | News

US-based campus credential solution provider Transact Campus has launched Transact Mobile Credential app for Google Pay, to meet students’ payment needs.

According to the press release, Transact Campus launched Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay, enabling students, faculty, and staff to use their Android mobile phones to access facilities and make contactless payments on and around campus, with 16 institutions already committed to rolling out the solution (including Arkansas State University, Chowan University, College of Coastal Georgia, Duke University, and others.)

Therefore, by using Transact and third-party NFC-enabled reader hardware, universities can facilitate a variety of mobile ID transactions at dining halls, athletic facilities, libraries, campus events, bookstores, laundry rooms, as well as off-campus locations where student IDs are accepted.

Moreover, Transact’s Mobile Credential for Google Pay leverages NXP Semiconductors’ secure MIFARE 2GO cloud service, designed to manage digitised MIFARE product-based credentials. The service enables scalability across all compatible Android NFC-enabled phones and gives students convenient mobile access to campuses.


