TARGOBANK switches to cards made from recycled plastic

The bank has already issued the first 10,000 cards made from recycled PVC to customers. According to a TARGOBANK representative, the bank has been ordering sustainable cards from their card producers since the middle of 2022. Before TARGOBANK issue the new version made from recycled material to their customers across the board, the bank will first use up the current stocks. As the representative states, simply disposing of the old blank cards would not make economic or ecological sense.
The bank is convinced that switching to recycled material is an important step towards greater sustainability. In the next step, the bank aims to use fully recycled paper for the letters with which the cards are sent. System letters, card statements and marketing letters from TARGOBANK are already printed on FSC-certified paper. Manufacturing from recycled material does not affect the quality and security features of the card.
The optics have not fundamentally changed either. The sustainable cards are marked with a Möbius stripe and the words "Made of 100% recycled PVC" on the lower left on the back. Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, the cooperative parent company of TARGOBANK from France, started issuing cards made of recycled plastic to customers and members last year.
TARGOBANK’s offer for private customers includes the areas of accounts and cards, credit and financing, savings and investments, assets and securities as well as protection and pensions. For business and corporate customers, TARGOBANK offers sales financing for the retail trade, via Autobank purchase and sales financing for the motor trade as well as financial products for small and micro companies, the self-employed, freelancers and founders.
The range of services in the corporate customer business includes corporate and special financing for the upper middle class, financing of commercial real estate, as well as payment transactions and investment products. In addition, TARGOBANK offers companies financing solutions in the areas of factoring, leasing and investment financing.
