Software Group rolls out New Zealand's first digital wallet 'Dosh'

Wednesday 20 October 2021 14:30 CET | News

Bulgaria-based fintech Software Group has launched instant payment app Dosh, which allows New Zealanders to pay each other instantly.

Built on Software Group’s Mobile Wallet platform, and available on Apple and Android, Dosh free to download for anyone over age 13 with a New Zealand Passport or Drivers Licence.

Dosh allows users to instantly pay or be paid for transactions under USD 500. Users can upload up to USD 1000 onto their dosh wallet, pay and receive cash instantly, and transfer it back to their bank account whenever they like. A 1% fee is charged when money is returned to the user’s bank account. 

Dosh works with all the major banks including BNZ, ASB, Westpac, ANZ, and Kiwibank, and is a registered Financial Services provider, overseen by the Department of Internal Affairs.


