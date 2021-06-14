|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Soft Space passes UnionPay International's test for its mPOS solution

Monday 14 June 2021 13:48 CET | News

China-based security service provider National Fintech Evaluation Center has announced that Soft Space, a Malaysia-based mPOS provider, has passed UnionPay International’s mPOS application test for its Fasstap solution.

This enables off-the-shelf mobile devices to accept UnionPay contactless payment transactions without the need for any additional hardware. With this approval, Malaysia will be the first country to launch UnionPay International’s mPOS solution, according to the press release.

By converting commercial off-the-shelf devices into payment terminals, all types of merchants, including those in the SME category, can now accept card payments using Android mobile devices with NFC.

UnionPay International requirements provide a security framework to protect the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive payment information captured and processed in contactless payment transactions.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: UnionPay, mPOS, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Malaysia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like