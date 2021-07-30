|
News

SnapScan rolls out peer-to-peer payments

Friday 30 July 2021 14:44 CET | News

South Africa-based contactless payments platform SnapScan has released an update to its app that allows people to make peer-to-peer payments from its electronic wallet.

All that’s needed is for both the paying party and the party receiving the money to have the SnapScan app installed. Users can send money as many times as they like, with zero transaction fees. The money will remain in the recipient’s wallet until they choose to use it or withdraw it to their bank account

Recipients can spend the money in their e-wallet at any business that have SnapScan payments – there are about 60 000 such merchants – as well as within the app.


More: Link


Keywords: mobile payments, product launch, e-wallet, P2P payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: South Africa
