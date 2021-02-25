Sift, McDonald's join forces for fraud prevention and mobile customer experience

This initiative is meant to be implemented in select countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The McDonald’s mobile app is available on the App Store and Google Play, and it allows customers to order and pay for menu items for drive-thru and curbside pickup, contactless mobile order and pay, exclusive deals, and more – all in one place.
Via this collaboration, McDonald’s will have access to Sift's cutting-edge machine learning technology and global data network for customers who use McDonald’s mobile order-ahead and contactless payment options.
