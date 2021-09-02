Shopify expands integrated retail solutions

The company says merchants will benefit from unifying the online and offline shopping experience. The pandemic set a new standard for shopping everywhere. Shopify’s research on consumer behaviour in Germany reveals that shopper preferences have changed as a result, and the majority of German consumers look to shop in physical stores post-pandemic.
Germany is a market where brick-and-mortar retail has remained the dominant preference for consumers. However, 26% of German consumers are likely to use both on and offline channels for shopping (up from 18% pre-pandemic). Additional insight from the research reveals increased demand for a commerce approach that unifies the online and offline experience.
To help local merchants meet these evolving consumer demands, Shopify is providing merchants with a unified commerce solution. Shopify says the solution integrates online and offline channels. It also offers more ways to accept in-store payments with Shopify’s integrated card reader.
