Shopify expands integrated retail solutions

Thursday 2 September 2021 15:20 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has announced it is expanding its retail hardware, Shopify POS, for retail merchants in Germany.

The company says merchants will benefit from unifying the online and offline shopping experience. The pandemic set a new standard for shopping everywhere. Shopify’s research on consumer behaviour in Germany reveals that shopper preferences have changed as a result, and the majority of German consumers look to shop in physical stores post-pandemic.

Germany is a market where brick-and-mortar retail has remained the dominant preference for consumers. However, 26% of German consumers are likely to use both on and offline channels for shopping (up from 18% pre-pandemic). Additional insight from the research reveals increased demand for a commerce approach that unifies the online and offline experience.

To help local merchants meet these evolving consumer demands, Shopify is providing merchants with a unified commerce solution. Shopify says the solution integrates online and offline channels. It also offers more ways to accept in-store payments with Shopify’s integrated card reader.


