News

ShopeePay offers real-time transfers for cashless payment

Thursday 6 January 2022 15:03 CET | News

Singapore-based ShopeePay has offered free and real-time transfers to enable seamless digital transactions.

ShopeePay users can benefit from free cash ins and bank transfers in real time with 35+ banks and e-wallet partners, including BDO, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), RCBC, Metrobank, Chinabank, UnionBank, and more with InstaPay. InstaPay is an electronic fund transfer (EFT) service that allows customers to transfer funds almost instantly between accounts and is available 24/7. Users can also link their bank account to their ShopeePay Wallet.

Additionally, senders can personalise their send money transactions with themed virtual cards. With ShopeePay, users can do cashless transactions and get discounts on load products and cashbacks on bills payment.


Keywords: product upgrade, mobile payments, money transfer, digital wallet, cashless
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
