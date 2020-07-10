Sections
News

Santander add 19 regions for its One Pay FX app

Friday 10 July 2020 13:27 CET | News

Spain-based bank Santander has added 19 available regions for its One Pay FX international payments app built in collaboration with Ripple

Santander constructed One Pay FX as a borderless blockchain-based payment channel, in the form of an app. Building the it alongside Ripple, Santander launched the app in 2018.

Formerly only available in the UK, Spain, Poland and Brazil, One Pay FX now enables users from 19 additional regions. The US and Chile sit among others on the list of added countries.


More: Link


Keywords: Santander, partnership, Ripple, Spain, banks, One Pay FX, payments, app, blockchain, UK, Poland, Brazil, US, Chile
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
