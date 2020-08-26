Remitly doubles mobile wallet offerings and global consumer reach

According to the press release, since March 2020, Remitly has added 11 new partners into its mobile wallet network. Therefore, its customers are enabled to send money instantly through nearly 25 mobile wallet brands, including players such as M-PESA, MTN Mobile Money, bKash, Gcash, Airtel Mobile Money, GoPay and Ovo, many of which are accessible through Remitly's partnership with Thunes, a payments network for emerging markets.
As the pace of mobile wallet adoption has increased dramatically during the global COVID-19 pandemic with users searching for fast, reliable, and cheap digital solutions to make digital purchases, withdraw cash, and send money to loved ones back home, Remitly alone has seen more than 200% growth in its mobile wallet usage since January 2020.
Furthermore, through partnerships with thousands of bank brands and more than 200,000 cash up pickup locations, Remitly is constantly expanding its worldwide network and breadth of options for home delivery, cash pickup, and bank deposit to provide access to fast, reliable, and affordable digital money transfer solutions. As part of that growing network, Remitly customers can now access almost all major wallet partners globally, providing more options and convenience for customers.
