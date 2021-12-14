Primepay rolls out new digital payment platform

Primo Wallet is Primepay's original digital payment platform that supports virtual and electronic currencies. The wallet aims to solve different problems with digital payment services. With the solution, users can seamlessly make digital financial transactions from anywhere in the world.
Company officials iterated that the new customer service will start offering Primo wallet from 14 Jan 2022. They added that in the future, the company will further upgrade the wallet service and provide the best service chosen by its customers. The services that the digital wallet provides are as follow:
Deposit and withdrawal services in local fiat currency;
Money transfer service between user wallets;
Cryptocurrency purchase service;
Mining service;
OTC Service;
Primo Point Payment Service.
