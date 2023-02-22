Phos enables Thrive Payments to bring Tap-to-Phone tech in the US

The deal will enable the payment gateway’s merchant customers to accept card payments directly on any NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet, in-store or on the go. This means they can expand their number of payment acceptance points, without the need to invest in costly additional hardware.
Phos’ ‘Tap-to-Phone’ solution uses state-of-the-art technology for secure transactions through a mobile device. The user-friendly design allows for the quick, easy and contactless processing of payments, bringing added convenience to businesses and consumers alike.
Now that the partnership is in place, Thrive Payments and Phos start deploying the Tap-to-Phone solution and making it available to the former’s merchant customers across the US.
Commenting on this development, officials from Phos said that Thrive Payments harnesses innovative hardware and software solutions to deliver an augmented payment experience for customers. Their partnership is a step forward in their shared mission to bring secure, contactless payments on mobile to businesses across North America and Latin America. It will allow them to reach more US merchants and collectively drive the adoption of Tap-to-Phone technology on a large scale.
Phos has 19 certified acquirer connections, and it continues to expand. It plans to increase this number exponentially to satisfy the needs of tier-one providers and requirements across international markets. Additional acquiring certifications are currently in progress and will be announced in the future.
This partnership with Thrive Payments comes amid growing market interest in SoftPoS and Tap-to-Pay technology, with consumer tech giant Apple now in the process of enabling third-party SoftPoS providers to deploy their technology on iPhone devices, according to the press release.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions