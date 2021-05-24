|
News

PAYONE handling ADAC Pay payment transactions

Monday 24 May 2021 13:53 CET | News

Germany-based payment provider PAYONE has announced processing all payments for European motoring association ADAC's financial services product ADAC Pay.

The payment app ADAC Pay is available to over 21 million members for secure contactless payment at a point of sale (POS), online, via smartphone or smartwatch. The new digital prepaid credit card was developed by ADAC Finanzdienste and its partner Landesbank Berlin. The collaborators decided to implement the top-up process with long-term partner PAYONE, meaning that ADAC Pay users can top up their virtual credit card with any Visa or Mastercard. PAYONE has been partnered with ADAC for over 25 years in its stationary and online payment transactions processing.


