PayMaya changes to Maya

Monday 2 May 2022 12:51 CET | News

Philippines-based digital financial services company PayMaya has been rebranded as part of the launch of licensed digital lender, Maya Bank.

Rebranded to Maya, a new all-in-one money app for consumers was also launched, which connects Maya Bank's digital banking services, such as savings and credit, with PayMaya's e-wallet and other features like cryptocurrencies, micro-investments, and insurance. Maya Bank powers all the digital bank services across the Maya app, Maya Business, and Maya Center.

The new Maya app provides clients a high-yield savings account with a 6% initial interest rate. It also offers a virtual credit line that can be accessed directly, with an initial credit limit of USD 287 for approved users. Customers may also purchase, sell, and hold crypto for as little as USD 0.02, using the app's crypto feature.

Finally, it offers an e-wallet feature that allows clients to transfer and receive money instantaneously, purchase goods and other digital assets, pay bills, and cash in for free at over 90,000 touchpoints across the country.


Keywords: product upgrade, digital wallet, cryptocurrency, digital payments, insurance
Categories: Mobile Payments
Companies: Maya
Countries: Philippines
Maya

