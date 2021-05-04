|
PayMaya integrates QR Ph for merchants in the Philippines

Tuesday 4 May 2021 15:42 CET | News

Payments provider PayMaya has adopted QR Ph for merchants, the national quick response (QR) code standard for C2B payments launched by the Central Bank of Philippines.

With PayMaya’s rollout of QR Ph to its merchant partners, businesses can easily accept cashless and contactless payments not just from a PayMaya wallet user, but also from any accountholder of QR Ph participating banks and other e-wallets.

As a participating institution, PayMaya is now rolling out the QR Ph standard to its more than 116,000 merchant partners using its payment devices, gateway, and QR displays. PayMaya enables all types of enterprises to accept cashless payments – from big retailers, ecommerce players, and government to micro, small, and medium-sized (MSME) merchants, including sari-sari store owners.

For merchants, this means a more streamlined payment acceptance experience, eliminating the need to use multiple QR codes catering to single wallets or accounts, inquirer.net explains.



