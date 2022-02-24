PACE partners with Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe to integrate Apple Pay and girocard payments

Together with S-Payment and the payment service provider PAYONE, PACE Telematics has integrated payment with Apple Pay and the girocard (Sparkassen-Card) into its connected fuelling platform and the PACE Drive app. The Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe implemented the ecommerce capability of the digital girocard in July 2021. Since then, Sparkasse customers have been able to pay easily, securely, and confidentially via Apple Pay with their girocard in apps and on the Internet.
The free PACE Drive app developed by PACE enables mobile payment directly at the gas station pump. Sparkassen customers can use their girocard via Apple Pay for this purpose. Users are guided through the payment process in the PACE Drive app. When they arrive at the gas station, the app automatically recognises that they can pay with their iPhone or watch. The transaction is authenticated via Face ID, Touch ID, or the device access code, and customers also receive a digital receipt. Third-party providers who are connected to the open Connected Fueling platform from PACE Telematics can also integrate Apple Pay and the girocard into their applications as payment methods.
