Nigerian businesses can accept Apple Pay on Paystack

Thursday 23 September 2021 14:57 CET | News

Paystack, a US-based fintech company, has announced it is launching Pay with Apple Pay on its platform.

The company is now a payment gateway in Nigeria, which support Apple Pay. Doing so gives Nigerian businesses access to Apple Pay users in the more than 60 countries where the payments service is active.

Despite having a presence in almost every continent since 2014, Apple Pay only made its way into Africa this March 2021 through South Africa. Users in the country with Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards can access the payment service from five banks -- Nedbank, Absa, FirstRand Bank, Investec and Discovery.


