MoneyGram partners with BEYON Money to augment cross-border payments in Bahrain

MoneyGram’s officials stated that this announcement with BEYON Money marks one of the latest partnerships with a fintech seeking to access their global money transfer network. Through strategic partnerships like these, organisations can leverage their core capabilities to quickly add services and scale, while MoneyGram’s able to increase payment volumes to create meaningful processing revenue.
MoneyGram's partnership with BEYON Money also builds upon the company's several recent successes with digital partners across the Middle East, one of the largest and fastest-growing outbound remittance regions. According to the World Bank, outbound remittances from Bahrain have been steadily increasing since 2012.
Owned by Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company), BEYON Money is a mobile wallet operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With BEYON Money, one can connect his bank accounts, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits, pay with his prepaid card all over the world, pay bills, and send funds abroad instantly, all in one place, making BEYON Money the one-stop destination for managing money seamlessly, securely, and transparently.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions