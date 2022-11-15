Subscribe
MoneyGram partners with BEYON Money to augment cross-border payments in Bahrain

Tuesday 15 November 2022 09:32 CET | News

US-based money transfer company MoneyGram has partnered with financial super app BEYON Money to allow consumers in Bahrain to send money internationally in near real-time.

 

The BEYON Money super app enables consumers in Bahrain to connect to local bank accounts to review all transactions in one place, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits, and send money abroad to many countries around the world. This partnership with MoneyGram will complement the app's existing services by enhancing its remittance capabilities.

 

MoneyGram has partnered with financial super app BEYON Money to allow consumers in Bahrain to send money internationally in near real-time.

 

Expanding reach through MoneyGram's international network

MoneyGram’s officials stated that this announcement with BEYON Money marks one of the latest partnerships with a fintech seeking to access their global money transfer network. Through strategic partnerships like these, organisations can leverage their core capabilities to quickly add services and scale, while MoneyGram’s able to increase payment volumes to create meaningful processing revenue.

MoneyGram's partnership with BEYON Money also builds upon the company's several recent successes with digital partners across the Middle East, one of the largest and fastest-growing outbound remittance regions. According to the World Bank, outbound remittances from Bahrain have been steadily increasing since 2012.

Representatives from BEYON Money explained that they foster speed of execution, ease of access, and low costs for their customers. Their digital remittance service offered in their super app is innovative and allows customers to send money abroad from their BEYON Money wallet or directly from their bank account. This collaboration with MoneyGram fosters the development of digital services already offered to their Bahrain clients and creates a powerful framework for the expansion of their offer in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East, and North Africa.

 

About BEYON Money

Owned by Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company), BEYON Money is a mobile wallet operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With BEYON Money, one can connect his bank accounts, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits, pay with his prepaid card all over the world, pay bills, and send funds abroad instantly, all in one place, making BEYON Money the one-stop destination for managing money seamlessly, securely, and transparently.


