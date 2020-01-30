Mobile payment penetration in Taiwan exceeds 60 percent in 2019

Recently, efforts have been made to implement an infrastructure to support cashless payments, spanning transportation networks and tourist attractions. Taiwan’s High Speed Rail (HSR), MRT systems, 12 forest parks, 80 recreational areas, 15 cultural venues, and 57 night markets are among the places now providing mobile payment services.
According to Taiwan News, individuals aged 45 to 65 accounted for more than 50% of those preferring to pay with their smartphones in 2019. This indicates a demographic change in the country’s payment preferences, according to the National Development Council (NDC).
In addition, the number of people paying utility fees with a digital wallet also increased in 2019, with gas stations seeing a quadruple rise year-on-year. A total of 120 mobile payment apps met the information security requirements stipulated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 2019, and the Financial Supervisory Commission has regulated mobile payment businesses to ensure cash flow safety.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions