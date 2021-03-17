Lufthansa launches new 'Pay as you fly' tariff

This deal means that Lufthansa can only debit travelers' credit cards after they have checked in, rather than requesting payment in advance. In addition, Lufthansa intends to add an option for business travelers who choose a higher-end booking class, for which no minimum sales are required, as opposed to the traditional ‘pay as you fly' tariff. The price differences to the classic tariff are also comparatively small.
Customers will only be charged for flights actually use, meaning that in the event of a flight cancellation, companies would no longer have to submit reimbursement applications. According to the VDR, this would save administrative costs in the companies, and rebooking and cancellation fees will no longer be charged.
