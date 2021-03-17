|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Lufthansa launches new 'Pay as you fly' tariff

Wednesday 17 March 2021 14:54 CET | News

Lufthansa has announced a ‘Pay as you fly’ option allowing passengers on intra-European flights to book their tickets without prepayment. 

This deal means that Lufthansa can only debit travelers' credit cards after they have checked in, rather than requesting payment in advance. In addition, Lufthansa intends to add an option for business travelers who choose a higher-end booking class, for which no minimum sales are required, as opposed to the traditional ‘pay as you fly' tariff. The price differences to the classic tariff are also comparatively small.

Customers will only be charged for flights actually use, meaning that in the event of a flight cancellation, companies would no longer have to submit reimbursement applications. According to the VDR, this would save administrative costs in the companies, and rebooking and cancellation fees will no longer be charged.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, payment processing, credit card, payment processor
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like