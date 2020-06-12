Sections
News

KogoPAY, Lightnet partner to launch mobile payment app

Friday 12 June 2020 14:21 CET | News

UK-based mobile payment company KogoPAY has partnered with Thailand-based fintech Lightnet to launch a mobile payments app.

According to IBS Intelligence, the agreement, which involves investment in KogoPAY in return for shared operations in electronic banking, will provide both companies with additional resources, as KogoPAY plans to roll out its mobile payments app in late 2020. 

Moreover, the app will enable free wallet-to-wallet transfers, competitive currency transfers, and QR code payment. Moreover, KogoPAY plans to build brand awareness through Thailand's community, travelers to Asia, street vendors, charity collectors, people in education and the unbanked population.

On the other hand, Lightnet’s mission is to improve the lives of the unbanked population by building an inclusive international remittance ecosystem that will increase the efficacy of existing money transfer operators, financial institutions, and other cross-border payment providers, IBS Intelligence reported.

More: Link


Keywords: KogoPAY, wallet-to-wallet transfers, mobile wallet, QR code payment, Asia, Thailand, unbanked population, international remittance ecosystem, money transfer operators, cross-border payments, cross-border payment providers, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Asia
