Hermes introduces PayPal payment in iOS app

Monday 29 March 2021 14:41 CET | News

European courier service Hermes has announced launching a PayPal payment option in the iOS Hermes app. 

The newly released 7.0 version of the Hermes app available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, PayPal is introduced as a payment option. Since the end of 2020, Hermes users can pay online using Paypal. Now this option has been incorporated into the iOS app. The update is now available in the App Store.

Previously, users could already create parcel labels on the Hermes site, yet these could only be paid for when they were handed over to the parcel shop. The payment process now takes place online and is largely contactless. The parcel stamp still has to be printed, yet this should change soon, as mobile parcel stamps in the form of a QR code will be available for shipping in 2021. Hermes also aims to include other online payment methods besides PayPal in the future.


Keywords: mobile payments, PayPal, product launch, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
