Flipkart integrates Paytm's e-wallet at checkout

According to ET Retail, Paytm’s e-wallet and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration on Flipkart is already being offered to users gradually and it would be available to everyone soon.
The initiative comes as large retailers, although allow multiple online payment methods for consumers, they only integrate their own e-wallets, like Amazon Pay on Amazon India. Initially, digital wallets were introduced to facilitate faster payments and refunds for transactions on their platforms through a closed-loop e-wallet.
Furthermore, it was reported that Flipkart will complete the launch before Diwali sales, and one of the reasons the company is integrating Paytm is to reduce cash-on-delivery orders in non-metro markets, where the Paytm e-wallet is a preferred payment option. Both Flipkart and Paytm confirmed the development, ET Retail stated.
