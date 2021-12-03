|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Facebook Messenger to introduce split-bill option

Monday 6 December 2021 15:04 CET | News

Facebook Messenger has announced that it is testing a new split payments feature that allows users to share the cost of expenses and bills directly through the app.

The new feature will only be available for US users in its beta version and has been introduced alongside a series of Messenger updates, as part of the Meta integrated multiverse.

To use the Split Payments, Facebook Messenger users must click on the “Get Started” button in a group chat and choose between splitting the bill evenly or modify the amount for each contributor, depending on the case. There is also an option to enter a personalised message to make splitting bills more fun or accurate. 

Messenger has recently added person-to-person payments via QR codes in the US, allowing anyone to send or request money via Facebook Pay, with or without being Facebook friends. 

Facebook Pay was launched in November 2019, an integrated payment system extended across the company’s apps (including Instagram and WhatsApp) for everything from donations to e-commerce and P2P payments.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, Facebook, online payments, mobile payments, e-money, QR payments, QR code
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like