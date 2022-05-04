MX augments Everyware's Pay By Text solution with RTP and Open Banking

Real-time payments enable instant, around-the-clock electronic payments, transferring funds from one bank to another. Paired with Open Banking best practices, which creates a two-way information exchange between personal financial data and connected services, Everyware and MX’s partnership forms direct access to share information both ways.
In 2020, more than USD 70.3 billion real-time payments transactions were processed globally, an increase of 41% over the prior year, according to ACI Worldwide. Open Banking and RTP mean consumers have the control over their information and how they want to share it. They can pay merchants by text message, with the guarantee that funds are available and instantly transferred.
With the Everyware and MX integration, merchants can send invoices by text message, which can be paid through an MX-verified bank account containing a confirmed account balance sufficient to cover the payment amount. While maintaining security is a priority for Everyware, MX also augments the Everyware RTP payment experience by enabling customers to look up and connect their bank accounts without having to leave the payment screen. For consumers and merchants, Open Banking and RTP are making payments faster.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions