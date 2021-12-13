|
EasyCash e-payment suite launched in Egypt

Monday 13 December 2021

Egypt-based digital wallet solution EasyCash, supported by Wallet Factory, has been soft-launched for IOS and Android users in Egypt.

EasyCash has become the first mobile payment application for Wallet Factory that was made to align with the Egyptian interoperability market standards for QR code-based digital payments and acceptance. Via seamless integration through Mastercard and Meeza, the nationwide payment network system, EasyCash enables users to make online payments and access funds anytime and everywhere.

Wallet Factory is the software vendor for developing the EasyCash payment ecosystem. With expertise in implementing financial solutions in the region, Wallet Factory took responsibility for facilitating end-to-end product development. Along with the EasyCash team, the company carried out a compliance check, penetration testing, and third-party integration.


