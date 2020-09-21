|
Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Thales team up to boost mobile payments

Monday 21 September 2020 12:56 CET | News

French-based payment gateway Thales has announced it is supplying Commercial Bank of Kuwait with its Gemalto Trusted Services Hub (GTH).

A tokenisation process allows the secure digitalisation of debit and credit cards on Android handsets, protecting users’ personal data against fraudsters. To get access to this service, CBK customers just have to download CBK mobile banking application on their Android smartphones and register their payment cards securely in the mobile application. In just few seconds the payment cards are set at disposal in the app, in their digital versions, ready to be selected and used for purchases. The app, which also integrates Thales Gemalto SDK (Software Development Kit), can then be used as a mobile wallet to make swift and straightforward payments at contactless points of sales.

Thales solution is a cloud-based, turnkey service that facilitates secure tokenisation. The physical card’s details are converted into a digital token that can be embedded easily into devices such as smartphones and wearables. Moreover, the level of protection of the encrypted token prevents fraudsters to get access to users’ sensitive data, which ensures the highest standards of fraud protection.


Keywords: Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Thales, Gemalto Trusted Services Hub, tokenization, android smartphone, payment card, mobile payments, fraud protection, wearables, encrypted token
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Kuwait
