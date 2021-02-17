|
News

Changi Airport Group to lauch its e-wallet in Q2 2021

Wednesday 17 February 2021 15:24 CET | News

Changi Airport Group has announced the launch of the Changi Pay e-wallet as a payment platform for its shoppers during the second quarter 2021.

The Changi Pay e-wallet enables users to make payments through credit cards, earn Changi Rewards (CR) points, download vouchers and discounts, and book play session tickets. The wallet can be used for payments in Singapore or overseas, offline or online.

Users will be able to store Changi-issued e-vouchers, discounts and deals from outlets at Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport. CR points will be automatically credited to their accounts without the need to scan their physical CR card or e-CR card.


