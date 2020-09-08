Sections
News

BusUp ultrasonic technology enables contactless ticketing

Tuesday 8 September 2020 11:46 CET | News

BusUp, shared transportation platform in the EU, has integrated LISNR's ultrasonic technology platform to enable contactless mobile boarding pass authentication.

 

LISNR's ultrasonic 'data-over-sound' technology enables contactless proximity verification and authentication across commerce experiences for merchants, financial service providers, and mobility companies, according to BusUp representatives. 

BusUp saw LISNR as a safer and more efficient solution to QR codes. The technology works without an internet connection, which is key, since BusUp provides services in areas such as Brazil and Peru that has less than stable internet connections. The fact that the technology works without an internet connection was imperative since BusUp is a global company providing services in areas with less than stable internet connection, especially in LATAM, where they are currently operating in Brazil and Peru.


