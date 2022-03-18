|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bluecode launches mobile payment platform in Nigeria

Friday 18 March 2022 15:10 CET | News

Austria-based payment solution Bluecode has launched its mobile payment platform in Nigeria in collaboration with three Nigerian banks.

The three Nigerian banks Sterling, Providus, and Igangan have been offering Bluecode as a payment option since January 2022. Merchants and customers of the cooperating banks can now use Bluecode Instant as a payment method. Transactions between them go through the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Other banks such as the United Bank of Africa and the neobank Kuda have already begun the Bluecode integration.

As a white label solution, Bluecode offers banks and merchants a start in the mobile payment business. According to a Bluecode representative, the company would like to promote the export of European payment innovation worldwide and deliver their 'Payment Scheme-as-a-Service' to the credit industry of the respective countries. This scheme includes acceptance technologies for merchants and their banks, technology for data centre integration, and payer apps.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, banking, payment processing, mobile payments, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Nigeria
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like