News

Ant Financial Services Group to invest USD 73.5 mln in Digital Money Myanmar

Monday 18 May 2020 15:21 CET | News

Ant Financial Services Group has announced plans to invest USD 73.5 million in Myanmar-based company Digital Money Myanmar.

According to The Straits Times, the partnership will enable Digital Money Myanmar (Wave Money) to leverage Ant Financial's experience in building mobile payment platforms and to promote financial inclusion in Myanmar. 

Moreover, Ant Financial's investment will come as a new share issuance subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, consequently making Ant Financial a substantial minority stakeholder, alongside existing shareholders.

Furthermore, the initiative will be targeting unbanked and underbanked communities in the country, The Straits Times concluded.



More: Link


Keywords: Ant Financial, Digital Money Myanmar, Myanmar, investment, partnership, mobile payments, financial inclusion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Myanmar
