Amazon to introduce Venmo payment option in 2022

Tuesday 9 November 2021 15:14 CET | News

Venmo’s mother company, PayPal, has announced that Amazon is adding a Venmo payment option for customers in the US, starting 2022.

Amazon shoppers will be able to link their accounts to Venmo’s mobile payment service for purchases made both on Amazon’s website and the company’s mobile shopping app. 

With over 80 million in the US alone, PayPal represents an easy way to purchase goods and transfer money from one account to another. However, the mother company is not supported as a payment method on Amazon currently, which means the addition of Venmo could open the way for more than 65 million users to start shopping on Amazon.

Amazon remains restrictive in its payment methods and will not allow clients to purchase goods using cryptocurrencies or alternative payment apps like Venmo, outside of the US.

Keywords: Amazon, PayPal, mobile payments, online shopping, product launch
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
