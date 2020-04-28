AIB reveals increase in contactless payment methods use in Ireland

The data shows a shift across all demographics towards spending more using contactless payments since the spending limit was increased to EUR 50 in the beginning of April 2020. According to the press release, the information – which has been compiled from over one million debit card transactions between 1 and 12 April 2020 and has been anonymised and aggregated – revealed that Irish consumers are spending more using digital wallets as they look to avoid unnecessary interactions in stores.
When broken down demographically, the data reveals that since 1 April 2020 digital wallet (Apple Pay and Google Pay) spend accounts for 37% of all in-store transactions by those who are under 25, with the average amount spent in-store by individuals in this age group also up 24% and 35% for Apple Pay and Google Pay respectively. Moreover, the average amount per transaction being spent by those between the age of 25 and 34 is up 41% among Apple Pay users and 45% among Google Pay users. However, digital wallet transactions only account for 7% of the total in-store spend by this age group.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions