6 out of 10 Germans are already paying with a mobile or contactless card, study shows

A Postbank digital study has shown that 6 out of 10 Germans are already making contactless payments with their smartphone or card.
In January and February 2022, 3050 Germans were surveyed for the “Postbank Digital Study 2022 – The Digital Germans”. For the 8th year in a row, The Postbank is investigating which developments are emerging in relation to digitisation and financial issues. In 2021 it was still 56%, in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic only 47%. 30% of mobile payment users state that they are using less cash due to the pandemic and that the shops they visit encourage cashless payment.
71% of users under 40 use digital payment methods and 36% of them even use both mobile payment and contactless card payments. Across all age groups, it is 21% that use digital payment methods. Contactless payment with a bank card is currently more popular than paying with a smartphone. While 32% opt for the former, 7% pay exclusively using mobile devices. But overall, 27% of those surveyed have already tried mobile payment, while before the pandemic it was just 19%. Users in Germany’s capital Berlin are the leaders in mobile and contactless payment. 71% of them use at least one of these digital methods, which corresponds to an increase of 7 percentage points compared to 2021.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions