BANCOMAT has finalised its acquisition of Flowpay, an Italian fintech firm focused on Open Banking and digital payments.

The deal, which was initially announced in February, has received final regulatory approval from the Bank of Italy. Flowpay will now operate as a technological and regulatory hub within the BANCOMAT group.

The acquisition is aligned with BANCOMAT’s multi-year strategy developed alongside the Italian Strategic Fund (FSI). According to company representatives, the deal is intended to reinforce the firm’s long-term role in the Open Banking ecosystem and enhance its capacity to offer digital solutions for banks, merchants, and end users across Italy.

Flowpay to support value-added services integration

With Flowpay’s operational framework now part of its structure, BANCOMAT plans to introduce additional services for both in-store and digital channels. These may include features such as tokenization for in-app payments, cross-border withdrawals, and enhanced merchant payment processing capabilities. BANCOMAT officials noted that the integration will allow participating financial institutions to scale their offerings in response to growing demand for more versatile digital payments infrastructure.

BANCOMAT will act as the overarching enabler of the platform, while Flowpay will serve as a specialised unit for technical and compliance-related development. Both companies are expected to collaborate on initiatives aimed at modernising Italy’s payments infrastructure with a focus on interoperability and regulatory alignment.

Officials from both BANCOMAT and Flowpay described the acquisition as a move intended to speed up the deployment of Open Banking solutions and promote innovation across the domestic and European financial services sector.