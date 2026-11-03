NewsFraud and Fincrime

Socure brings reusable identity product Socure Pass to Stellar

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Claudia Pincovski

03 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
digital identityidentity verificationKYCstablecoins
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News on Fraud and Fincrime

Socure brings reusable identity product Socure Pass to Stellar

03 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Chainalysis discloses a cybersecurity incident exposing customer data

03 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

EU entity may have lost USD 106 million in crypto theft, ZachXBT says

03 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

SEON: half of surveyed US adults uneasy about AI agent payments

03 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Regula outlines ten identity verification predictions for 2027

03 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Expert views on Fraud and Fincrime

Agentic ecommerce: five things a new report reveals about risk

03 Nov 2026 / 7 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

ThetaRay after Sibos 2026: AI-native compliance moves from pilot to production

22 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Protected without noticing: why authentication should start with the customer

20 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Preparing fraud teams for the age of AI and agentic commerce

02 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Beyond the claim: why financial institutions need a formal scam risk management program

01 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
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