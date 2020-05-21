Sections
News

Winkler, ShopHero to provide ecommerce option for independent supermarkets

Thursday 21 May 2020 14:51 CET | News

US-based independent wholesale grocery distributor Winkler has partnered with ecommerce company ShopHero to provide an ecommerce option for independent supermarkets.

According to Progressive Grocer, Winkler, which supplies more than 400 retailers in Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, partnered with ecommerce company ShopHero to allow grocers to move their activity online and cope with customers’ demands during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, retailers can offer delivery services, on a schedule they set according to their store’s needs.

In addition, the platform includes other features: a tool for order picking optimisation, alerts for shoppers when their order is ready, and tracking options for deliveries in real-time, all of them designed to ensure that the online shopping experience matches what customers have come to expect in-store.

More: Link


Keywords: Winkler, ShopHero, US, ecommerce, COVID-19, retailers, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
