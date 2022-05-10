|
WikiCoupon integrates new online shopping brands

Tuesday 10 May 2022 10:31 CET | News

Shopping solutions platform WikiCoupon has announced the addition in its database of new coupons and discount codes for brands across the globe.

WikiCoupon has grown into a voucher site known for helping consumers in the UK, Italy, and other parts of the world shop more for less by providing them with vouchers and deals on different products. The voucher site has again reiterated its commitment to this cause with the recent addition of new coupons and discount codes and online shopping brands to its database.

The company currently boasts a large database for shopping deals, according to the press release. A team of experts uses technologies to comb the internet and get offers that will enable shoppers buy more items from brands without paying through their noses. The site has a selection of voucher codes and discounts from hundreds of brands and retailers across the globe, with constant updates to the database to ensure that users get new coupons that can help to save cash.

The site features different categories of products ranging from hotels to home appliances, clothing, accessories, and many others. Popular brands on the website include Botteroski, Lenovo, Sephora, JOBY, AbeBooks, IBEROSTAR, MiniInTheBox, Europcar, Timberland, Lancome, Alamo, Acer, Foot Locker, Michael Kors, Sixt Car Rental, and GoPro. WikiCoupon also offers seasonal promotions and shopping deals, such as Amazon Prime Day sales, Black Friday deals, Cyber Week savings, and Christmas gift offers.


Keywords: ecommerce, expansion, online shopping, gift card , loyalty programme
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: WikiCoupon
Countries: Italy, United Kingdom
WikiCoupon

