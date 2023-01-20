Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Walmart to launch Walmart Business with timesaving tools

Tuesday 24 January 2023 11:11 CET | News

US-based multinational retail corporation Walmart has recently announced the launch of Walmart Business, an ecommerce site and customer experience aimed to help SMEs and non-profit customers.

The new feature will deliver an enhanced shopping experience, time-saving tools, as well as Every Day Low Prices, which will help businesses purchase faster, easier, and more cost-effective for higher revenues.

Boosting SMEs’ revenues

Throughout the world and especially in the US, millions of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and non-profit companies already use Walmart’s stores and online website to purchase supplies for their day-to-day operations. Given the recent global economic turmoil, the spike in inflation prices, supply chain issues, and the hybrid workforce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, these small merchants and their businesses are at risk. 

The US hypermarket chain has announced that it has been closely working with SMEs and non-profit organisations for months to build tailored solutions and tools that can help small merchants run their businesses smoother, easily finding the right items and the necessary amount to meet their needs. 

By joining Walmart’s new Business programme, merchants and non-profits can now save money and spend less time on business purchases, stay in control and in stock with more time to focus on their staff and operations, and create an efficient supply chain system that helps them operate and grow more efficiently.

US-based multinational retail corporation Walmart has recently announced the launch of Walmart Business, an ecommerce site and customer experience aimed to help SMEs and non-profit customers.

 

How can Walmart Business further help SMEs

The company’s main focus is to remove complexity in the purchasing process, while also lowering the costs and providing customers with enhanced opportunities to serve their clients and communities. The Walmart Business platform is built to leverage its operating scale system which provides proximity of within 10 miles for 90% of the US population, combined with up-to-date delivery technologies. 

The US retailer provides offer 100,000 items with full categorisation and navigation, designed to meet the needs of busy organisational shoppers. 

Most of the small businesses and organisations looking to shop via Walmart Business are mainly interested in office supplies and furniture, food and beverages, restroom, electronics, classroom, and facility needs. By identifying the most wanted key items, Walmart Business’ platform simplifies the restocking process by grouping different items together, to help organisations easily find what they are looking for.

Moreover, Walmart Business offers multi-user account possibilities, allowing companies to add up to five users to a single account. Customers can also share payment information, purchasing power across teams, and order history, for increased visibility, transparency, and efficiency across their internal supply chain.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, SMEs, B2B payments, supply chain finance, merchant, merchants, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, online platform, platform, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Walmart
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Walmart

|
Discover all the Company news on Walmart and other articles related to Walmart in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like