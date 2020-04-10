Sections
News

Walmart Grocery app hits record high in downloads

Friday 10 April 2020 14:19 CET

Driven by high demand for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Grocery app has hit record high in downloads, surpassing Amazon by 20%.

As retailers are experiencing increased consumer demands both in-store and online for groceries and cleaning supplies, a significant growth within mobile shopping apps has been registered, and on 5 April 2020 Walmart Grocery saw an all-time high in downloads. It retained the #1 ranking among shopping apps in the US, surpassing Amazon by 20%.

Overall, demand for retail delivery is very high according to App Annie, with shopping app downloads hitting 106 million globally during the week of 29 March – 4 April 2020 (up 15% from the weekly average for January 2020), and 14.4 million in the US.

As of 5 April 2020, Walmart Grocery experienced a 460% growth in average daily downloads in comparison to its January 2020 performance. Similarly, Amazon also saw a 20% growth in average daily downloads compared to the same time frame.


More: Link


Keywords: Walmart Grocery, Amazon, shopping app, mobile shopping, retailers, the US, COVID-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
