Walmart Grocery app hits record high in downloads

Driven by high demand for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Grocery app has hit record high in downloads, surpassing Amazon by 20%.
As retailers are experiencing increased consumer demands both in-store and online for groceries and cleaning supplies, a significant growth within mobile shopping apps has been registered, and on 5 April 2020 Walmart Grocery saw an all-time high in downloads. It retained the #1 ranking among shopping apps in the US, surpassing Amazon by 20%.
Overall, demand for retail delivery is very high according to App Annie, with shopping app downloads hitting 106 million globally during the week of 29 March – 4 April 2020 (up 15% from the weekly average for January 2020), and 14.4 million in the US.
As of 5 April 2020, Walmart Grocery experienced a 460% growth in average daily downloads in comparison to its January 2020 performance. Similarly, Amazon also saw a 20% growth in average daily downloads compared to the same time frame.
