Upfluence integrates with WooCommerce

Thursday 10 June 2021 14:43 CET | News

Upfluence Software, a US-based marketing company, has announced an integration with WooCommerce.

Upfluence offers influencer discovery in its proprietary database featuring an integrated influencer campaign management platform. The new integration combines influencer and purchase data to deliver customer insights, identifies high-value brand ambassadors with sales tracking of promotional codes, while integrating influencer and affiliate marketing campaigns.

Upfluence’s new integration with WooCommerce provides several benefits for sales-focused influencer marketing campaigns. This includes leveraging data on purchasing patterns and influencer metrics to boost an ecommerce brand’s activation of customers for data-driven influencer and affiliate marketing campaigns. These integrated campaigns deliver results thanks to native promotional codes for precise performance tracking and revenue measurement.


More: Link


Keywords: WooCommerce, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
