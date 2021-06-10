Upfluence integrates with WooCommerce

Upfluence offers influencer discovery in its proprietary database featuring an integrated influencer campaign management platform. The new integration combines influencer and purchase data to deliver customer insights, identifies high-value brand ambassadors with sales tracking of promotional codes, while integrating influencer and affiliate marketing campaigns.
Upfluence’s new integration with WooCommerce provides several benefits for sales-focused influencer marketing campaigns. This includes leveraging data on purchasing patterns and influencer metrics to boost an ecommerce brand’s activation of customers for data-driven influencer and affiliate marketing campaigns. These integrated campaigns deliver results thanks to native promotional codes for precise performance tracking and revenue measurement.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions