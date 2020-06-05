Sections
News

Tesco makes changes to online shopping delivery service for customers

Friday 5 June 2020 12:25 CET | News

UK-based grocery and merchandise retailer Tesco has increased its online shopping basket limit to 85 items for customers.

 

The supermarket had restricted shoppers to 80 items in a bid to stop panic buying at the start of the coronavirus pandemic which saw supermarket shelves stripped bare. They also introduced purchase limits on essential items such as bread, pasta and toilet roll. But now they have increased the cap for online shopping baskets to 85 to help customers.

They have also started to remove purchase limits on most of their products apart from toilet roll, alcohol, pasta, and hand sanitisers. The news comes after Tesco announced it was introducing measures for those out picking up shopping in the rain.

The grocer said it's changed its rules for shoppers who need to queue to get in stores while the weather's bad. Instead of queueing outside, the supermarket said it may ask people to wait in their cars. 




