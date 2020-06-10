Stripe's data reveals that 58 percent of Europe-based checkouts have multiple errors

According to Ecommerce News Europe, Stripe reviewed 450 ecommerce websites across the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Sweden, uncovering the basic errors encountered at the checkouts by customers.
Some of the most common errors found at checkout pages include: not automatically verifying the card number as it was entered (42%), the absence of a numerical keypad for entering card numbers on mobile devices (29%), allowing transactions to be submitted with incorrect card numbers or expiry dates (39%). Moreover, checkouts in Italy and the Netherlands performed poorly for many factors. For example, in Italy two-thirds of the analysed websites didn’t confirm the card type when a card number was entered, while 56% didn’t automatically verify the card number.
In the Netherlands, half of the checkout pages didn’t confirm the card type, while 56% let customers attempt to pay with an expired card date. However, with regards to checkouts allowing the card number to be entered without spaces, the Netherlands exceeded Italy. Additionally, checkouts in France performed the worst, with about four in ten not accepting numbers without spaces.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions